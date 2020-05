No portajohns: When Roanoke greenways reopen, plan ahead or hold it in

Most Roanoke City paved greenways reopen tomorrow. But plan ahead before heading out — all trailhead parking lots remain closed and of more pressing personal importance at times, the usual portajohns are not available. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

05-14 Roanoke Greenways Wrap-WEB

The Garden City, Lick Run, Mill Mountain and Tinker Creek Greenways all reopen Friday, and Roanoke River does so Tuesday.