FloydFest 2020 is officially canceled

| By

(FloydFest release) Safety, health, and wellbeing. For 19 years, we have gathered at FloydFest because we know it’s a sanctuary that fosters these attributes. Now, for one year, it’s concern for these hallmarks that will keep us apart.

After two decades, many of us don’t know an annual cycle without FloydFest. This has become the patrons’ festival — your festival — and one that doesn’t belong to a specific person, staff, or group. It belongs to all of us, and it is woven into the fabric of our lives and how we live. We are a family — a family that has survived and thrived for almost 20 years on the same mountain for one weekend each year.

Now, so we can continue to survive and thrive in the future, we must cancel FloydFest 2020~Vision Quest due to the unprecedented coronavirus crisis facing our world. One month from now, we will announce the new logo, theme, art, website, and fresh artistic surprises for FloydFest 21, which will take place July 21 to 25, 2021. However, as we forge ahead, our ability to financially survive rests in the hands of all of you, our FloydFest Family.

We are offering five options for those who have purchased tickets via Eventbrite for FloydFest 2020~Vision Quest:

Option 1: ROLLOVER: Keep your ticket(s), and roll them over to attend FloydFest 2021 (July 21 to 25, 2021). While we know that some patrons will need a refund, we are hoping patrons will rollover their ticket(s) to 2021 for two main reasons: 1. To help us financially sustain, and 2. Due to new health and safety protocols, we may have to reduce capacity in 2021, thus rolling over ticket(s) will ensure you are in attendance for what is sure to be the most epic family reunion ever. ALSO, every patron who chooses to rollover their ticket(s) to 2021 will automatically be entered to win a free upgrade, such as a Premium Woodsy Tent Tag, Backstage Access (with free drinks!), VIP tickets, onsite parking, etc. We’ll give away one upgrade each month from June 2020 through July 2021.

PLEASE NOTE: All ticketholders must contact FloydFest between now and June 14 to confirm the option you are choosing. Failure to contact us by June 14 will result in an automatic roll forward of your tickets to 2021.

For any questions, please email us at info@floydfest.com or call 888-VA-FESTS.

As you all know, we care deeply about customer service, but we ask for patience during this time as we work through this unprecedented process. We are a small staff facing a huge crossroads. But, we are a family, and we, as a staff, are humbled by the support each of you give us and the festival. We will dance again in 2021, atop our beloved mountain above the gorge, where music and magic indelibly reign supreme. Onward. We love you.

-Team Across-the-Way Productions