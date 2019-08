No more mud and slop at Glenvar; new field debuts tonight

| By

Tonight is a big one at Glenvar High School. The new football field will be dedicated before the Highlanders play their home opener. It will replace the old field that got so muddy at times that home games had to be moved elsewhere — and there were increasing concerns over player safety. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

08-30 Glenvar Field Wrap1-WEB