Catawba main faces felony charges after police search home

| By

We now know what the heavy police presence was about this morning on Keffer Road in the Catawba area of Roanoke County. State Police say they executed a search warrant and arrested 36-year-old Andrew Ray, charging him with felony shoplifting and firearms counts. Police say it stemmed from an incident earlier this week at a retail store in Montgomery County.

NEWS RELEASE: A Roanoke County man is facing charges following a search warrant executed at his residence early Thursday (Aug. 29) morning. Andrew Z. Ray, 36, was arrested and charged with one felony count of shoplifting and one felony county of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held without bond at the Roanoke County Jail.

The search warrant was executed at approximately 7 a.m. at Ray’s residence in the 4900 block of Keffer Road. Today’s charges stem from an incident that occurred earlier this week at a retail store in Montgomery County.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time by state police, with the assistance of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.