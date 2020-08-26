No GO Fest in October due to pandemic; smaller outdoor activities planned

ROANOKE, VA (Aug. 26, 2020) – The Anthem Roanoke GO Outside Festival (GO Fest) isn’t happening in the traditional sense. The event, which is put on by the Roanoke Outside Foundation and Roanoke Parks and Recreation, will not happen in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but you can show your outdoor community spirit in other ways. GO Fest will pivot from a large outdoor festival to a series of smaller, socially distanced events that still contribute to the Roanoke Region’s outdoor community. “We want it to be a weekend where everyone makes it a point to do something outside,” said Julia Boas, events director for the Roanoke Outside Foundation.
Here’s what you can expect for the weekend of Oct. 16-18:
- Outdoor activities across the region: Clubs and businesses can plan an outdoor, socially distanced gathering, event, clinic, talk, etc. and add it to the outdoors.
- Scavenger hunt: Go Quest is a team scavenger hunt that allows participants to post pictures, videos, GPS markers, and more in real-time. Teams work together, but don’t necessarily have to be physically together, to accomplish real-life challenges like finishing hikes or bike rides to singing in a public location. Teams that accomplish the most could win cash and outdoor gear. Registration for GO Quest will go live in early September.
- Benefit concert: If CDC and state health guidelines allow, GO Fest will host two socially distanced benefit concerts with proceeds going to Project Outside. Event seating will be VIP-style with boxes where a limited number of friends and family will be allowed to share a 12′ x 12′ space.