Hurricane heads for Gulf Coast; impact on gas prices here uncertain

As Hurricane Laura heads for Gulf Coast refineries, its potential impact on gas prices here is not yet certain, both in terms of how much and for how long. Most east coast gasoline comes from Gulf Coast refineries, and AAA Mid-Atlantic Spokesperson Martha Meade says any long-term shutdowns there would be noticed here. So far, the impact has been modest: average nationwide and regional gas prices rose about two cents a gallon overnight, an increase Meade largely attributes to hurricane nervousness, but they are still about 30 cents a gallon lower than last year at this time. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

