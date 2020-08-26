Roanoke Mayor delivers State of City address; former Mayor weighs in

| By

During the Annual State of the City Address this morning – given virtually from Council Chambers – Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea said 2020 “has been more challenging than ever,” due to the pandemic. Lea recited a list of accomplishments and awards for the city over the past year – much of that before COVID-19. He also said Roanoke is just beginning to do what is is “necessary to address racism and promote equity.” Lea also talked about what he called the “Community Vision.”

8-26 LEA-SOC#1-WEB

Former Roanoke Mayor David Bowers – running again for that post as an independent candidate in November – has responded to incumbent Mayor Sherman Lea’s State of the City address this morning. Bowers was also critical of a runner up finish in the recent All America City competition, saying Roanoke can’t afford to finish in second place if it wants to continue growing economically.

8-26 Bowers SOC Response-WEB

Click below to read Mayor Lea’s entire State of the City address:

https://roanokeva.gov/2619/2020-State-of-the-City