Roanoke Mayor delivers State of City address; former Mayor weighs in

During the Annual State of the City Address this morning – given virtually from Council Chambers – Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea said 2020 “has been more challenging than ever,” due to the pandemic. Lea recited a list of accomplishments and awards for the city over the past year – much of that before COVID-19. He also said Roanoke is just beginning to do what is is “necessary to address racism and promote equity.” Lea also talked about what he called the “Community Vision.”
Former Roanoke Mayor David Bowers – running again for that post as an independent candidate in November – has responded to incumbent Mayor Sherman Lea’s State of the City address this morning. Bowers was also critical of a runner up finish in the recent All America City competition, saying Roanoke can’t afford to finish in second place if it wants to continue growing economically.
Click below to read Mayor Lea’s entire State of the City address: