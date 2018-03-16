No arrests after man found with gunshot wound in Southeast Roanoke

From Roanoke Police: On March 15, 2018 at 5.02 p.m. Roanoke Police responded to the 800 block of Jamison Avenue SE in reference to a report of shots fired. While responding the officers received another call that the victim was in the 700 block of Bullitt Avenue SE. This is where the officers located Tyreze Witherspoon, age 21. He had a gunshot wound to his arm. The shooting did take place outside a residence in the 800 block of Jamison Avenue. Tyreze ran to Bullitt Avenue after he was shot. Officers located cartridge cases outside the residence. Tyreze was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire and EMS for treatment. Detectives are currently investigating. No arrest have been made for the shooting.