Pipeline opponents say recent court, regulatory rulings do not deter them

| By

Opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline say the recent string of regulatory and court rulings in favor of construction have not deterred them from continuing their resistance. And they promise it will continue. Opponents held several rallies across the region last night to support activists still opposing the pipeline — and the landowners still battling eminent domain. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

03-16 Pipeline Protests Wrap1-WEB