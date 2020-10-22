Night Vision goggles production to ramp up in Roanoke

| By

Elbit Systems of America-Night Vision has been awarded a contract by the United States Army worth 22.5 million dollars initially through the end of 2021 to produce night vision goggles at its Roanoke facility. The model to be produced here is advertised as having “unprecedented situational awareness during limited visibility conditions and increased lethality through faster target acquisition.” Elbit Systems-Night Vision was previously known as Harris Corporation and ITT Night Vision.

(news release) FORT WORTH, TEXAS, OCT. 22, 2020 – Elbit Systems of America – Night Vision was awarded an Other Transaction Authority (OTA) contract from the United States Army for the Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular (ENVG-B) systems. The potential contract value under the OTA contract could reach a maximum of approximately $442 million. The U.S. Army did not define an overall time-frame for performance of the OTA contract. An initial contract in the amount of approximately $22.5 million for low-rate initial production (LRIP) of systems has been placed under the OTA contract, with a period of performance through December 2021, to be executed in Roanoke, Virginia. These systems will go through various qualification phases, including field trials and system testing.

“The Elbit Systems of America ENVG-B systems provide U.S. Warfighters with unprecedented situational awareness during limited visibility conditions and increased lethality through faster target acquisition. Made possible through close collaboration with the U.S. Army during Soldier Touch Point and test evaluation events, we are excited to transition this game-changing capability into production,” said Raanan Horowitz, President and CEO of Elbit Systems of America.