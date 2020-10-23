William & Mary reverses course on some sports cutbacks

| By

Many colleges are announcing cutbacks to some of their athletic programs. They include William and Mary in Williamsburg, but in the wake of its September decision, the college is already reversing course in some cases – and may still in others. Last month, W&M announced it would discontinue four men’s and three women’s sports at the end of the current school year. But earlier this week, it reinstated the women’s sports under threat of a Title IX gender equity lawsuit. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

