Next DMV registration could cost some vehicle owners less

Your next DMV renewal notice may contain an opportunity to reduce the amount you pay, mainly if you own a fuel-efficient vehicle that doesn’t get a lot of miles. Virginia’s Highway Use Fee is aimed mainly for electric cars, hybrids and some other vehicles to support highway maintenance and construction in place of gas taxes. Until now, it has been a flat fee, but as of July 1st, you may have the option of applying for a reduction in that fee if a qualifying vehicle is driven less than 11,600 miles a year. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Click here for full DMV information on the Highway Use Fee “Mileage Choice Program”