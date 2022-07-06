Fatal Crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Wednesday (July 6) at 10:43 a.m. on Jubal Early Highway, just south of Silver Lake Road in Franklin County.

A 2016 Honda Civic was traveling north on Jubal Early Highway, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. Erin Sheree Jones, 45, of Wirtz drove the Honda. Ms. Jones was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash. Ms. Jones was injured and transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she later died.