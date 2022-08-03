Fallen tree blamed for motorcyclist’s death on Blue Ridge Parkway

NEWS RELEASE: (Buncombe County, NC) -On August 2, 2022, at approximately 10:28 a.m., Blue Ridge Parkway Dispatch operators received a call of a single motor vehicle collision near milepost 358, just south of Mount Mitchell.

While en route, NPS law enforcement rangers, along with first responders from Reems Creek Fire Department, were advised that CPR was in progress on the single motorcycle operator, William Dashiell, 71 years old, of Indianapolis, Indiana. Dashiell died on scene as a result to his injuries.

Witnesses from Dashiell’s riding party reported his trike motorcycle traveling southbound on a sharp turn when Dashiell applied his breaks before leaving the roadway to avoid collision with a newly fallen tree. Dashiell ultimately crashed into a heavily wooded area with his motorcycle coming to rest approximately 20 feet off the roadway in a southbound lane culvert.

No additional details are available at this time.