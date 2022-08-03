Downtown Roanoke outdoor alcoholic beverage zone extends through September

A two-month trial run permitting you to walk around downtown Roanoke with an alcoholic beverage in hand has proved so popular that is being extended through September. It’s called the “Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area” located around the City Market building and nearby portions of Campbell Avenue and Market Street. Within it, you can take an alcoholic beverage with you from a participating restaurant and walk around the designated zone. The DORA, as it is called for short, was originally set to run only through July, but it will now continue for another two months: Fridays Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm each day. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Click here for full Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area information.