New website aims to estimate your Virginia hospital cost in advance

| By

Virginia hospital systems have unveiled a new on-line tool designed to provide estimates of what many health care procedures will actually cost you — but it doesn’t always tell the full story. What you do is select a Virginia hospital, a procedure, and include any insurance or Medicare information. The website than provides an estimate of your out-of-pocket cost. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association says each estimate will tell you whether physicians’ fees and costs for services like radiology or anesthesia are included in the total. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Click here for the VHHC hospital price estimator tool.