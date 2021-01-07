New Taubman curator working on future exhibitions

| By

He’s been on the job since November actually – but the new Chief Curator and Deputy Director of Exhibitions and Community Engagement at the Taubman Museum of Art is just now being introduced to the public. Dr. Karl Willers comes from the Nassau County Museum of Art in New York and brings an extensive resume with him. He earned his doctorate at Yale University. Willers will also take part in a free virtual conversation tomorrow at 12:30; its open to the public and you can register on the Taubman Museum of Art website.

