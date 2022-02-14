New River Valley Kindness Challenge kicks off on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day seemed like a good time to launch the New River Valley Kindness Challenge, which extends through this Saturday. The New River Health District is a partner, suggesting people smile – even under a mask – be slow to judge, and ask others how they are doing. The YMCA at Virginia Tech and the New River Valley Regional Commission are partnering on the NRV Kindness Challenge this week. Other suggestions: pay it forward by paying for a random person’s coffee, let someone go in from of you in line and pick up litter in a public place. Dr. Noelle Bissell is the health district director: