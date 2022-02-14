Suetterlein’s Parole Board vote disclosure bill passed by State Senate

| By

For the third time in as many years, the Virginia Senate has passed legislation that would make public the votes of Virginia’s powerful Parole Board. Roanoke County Republican Senator David Suetterlein’s Bill number 5 passed the Senate today with the highest level of bipartisan support yet and now heads to the Republican-controlled House of Delegates. The legislation would make the actions of the Parole Board public and bring their reporting procedures in line with other Virginia government boards. Eighteen of the 21 Senate Democrats joined all of the chamber’s Republicans in supporting the bill’s final passage.