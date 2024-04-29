New Parks & Rec. director named in Roanoke

City of Roanoke Parks Manager Cindy McFall will move into the role of Director of Parks and Recreation on April 30—bringing 27 years of experience, nearly 20 of those with the City of Roanoke. McFall was selected out of an original pool of more than 50 candidates from across the country.

“Cindy’s deep and comprehensive experience in parks and recreation, her can-do attitude, and her strong sense of teamwork made her clearly standout among the other candidates interviewed,” City Manager Bob Cowell said. “I look forward to our continued work with Cindy and hold great anticipation of where she and her team will take the Roanoke Parks and Recreation Department.” In her current role as Parks Manager, McFall is responsible for the daily operation and upkeep of the City’s parks, greenways, plazas, paved and natural surface trails, and urban forest.

McFall succeeds Michael Clark, who abruptly resigned several months ago, alleging ‘toxic” work conditions within the city government hierarchy.