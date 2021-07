New on 511: Info on EV charging stations statewide

Virginia’s 511 web site and app now include a new feature that electric vehicle owners may find helpful when on the road — a list of charging stations across the state. It shows every location in Virginia that is registered with the U.S. Department of Energy, information that also includes the charger type and EV connector. 511 users are being given much of the credit for this new feature, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports: