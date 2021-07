Mayor Lea on Jeffrey indictment: its a matter for the courts

At a political event in downtown Roanoke today Mayor Sherman Lea Sr. said there was “nothing” he could add about the embezzlement charges announced against fellow City Council member Robert Jeffrey Jr. – saying the matter was in the courts. Jeffrey, also a magazine publisher, has been charged with felony embezzlement in a period covering from May 2020 through this past April. As to how well Lea knew Jeffrey before he was elected to Council last year: