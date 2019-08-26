New grant will fund more education opportunities at Elliston School

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia will receive one of 28 state grants to fund what are called “21st Century Community Learning Centers” – in this case, one for Eastern Montgomery Elementary School in Elliston. These learning centers operate before and after school, on Saturdays, and during vacation periods in efforts to provide greater educational opportunities.

NEWS RELEASE: RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Education is awarding 28 grants to fund new 21st Century Community Learning Centers in 19 school divisions. The grants range from $50,000 to $200,000 and promote equitable educational opportunities for students by supporting tutoring and enrichment activities that complement regular academic programs.

Community learning centers operate before and after school, during school breaks, Saturdays, and during summer vacation. The centers also provide educational services for families of participating children.

Applicants for the grants — including school divisions and community-based organizations — were encouraged to consult with parents, non-profits, businesses, arts and cultural organizations, and youth development agencies to develop their applications and programs.

“Well-designed community programs support the efforts of teachers and schools to improve outcomes for students and engage families in the learning process,” Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said. “I thank all of the applicants — school divisions and community-based partners — for promoting equity by providing these additional learning opportunities for our students and their families.”

The grant recipients and schools hosting new 21st Century Learning Centers in 2019-2020 are as follows:

Alexandria Public Schools — Ferdinand T. Day Elementary

Alexandria Public Schools — Francis C. Hammond Middle

Alexandria Public Schools — George Mason Elementary, Mt. Vernon Elementary, George Washington Middle and T.C. Williams High

Alexandria Public Schools — Jefferson-Houston K-8

Alternatives, Inc. — Hunter B. Andrews PK-8 (Hampton)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia— Eastern Montgomery Elementary (Montgomery County)

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Danville Area— Woodrow Wilson Intermediate (Danville)

Buckingham County Public Schools — Buckingham County Elementary

Charlotte County Public Schools— Central Middle

Colonial Beach Public Schools— Colonial Beach Elementary

Cornerstones, Inc.— Herndon High (Fairfax County)

Greensville County Public Schools— E. W. Wyatt Middle

Hampton City Public Schools — Christopher C. Kraft Elementary

Henrico Education Foundation— Harold Macon Ratcliffe Elementary (Henrico County)

Henrico Education Foundation — L. Douglas Wilder Middle (Henrico County)

Lynchburg Public Schools — Sandusky Middle

Norfolk Public Schools— Norview Middle

Portsmouth Public Schools— Brighton Elementary

Portsmouth Public Schools— Westhaven Elementary

Rockbridge County Public Schools— Maury River Middle

Russell County Public Schools— Castlewood Elementary and Cooper Creek Elementary

Russell County Public Schools — Honaker Elementary

Russell County Public Schools— Lebanon Elementary and Lebanon Middle

Russell County Public Schools— Swords Creek Elementary and Belfast Elementary

Smyth County Public Schools— Saltville Elementary

Stafford County Public Schools— Edward E. Drew Middle

The Bridge Center, Gretna Inc.— Gretna Middle (Pittsylvania County)

Windy Hill Foundation— W.G. Coleman Elementary, Claude Thompson Elementary and Marshall Middle (Fauquier County)

The department is also continuing funding of 87 programs that received initial grants in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The 21st Century Community Learning Centers program is authorized under Title IV, Part B, of the federal Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965, as amended by the Every Student Succeeds Act of 2015.

Additional information about the 21st Century Community Learning Centers program is available on the VDOE website. Details about applying for the next grant competition will be announced in February 2020.