New details released on late-night rescues from burning SML waterfront home

There is no word yet on what may have started a destructive weekend fire along Smith Mountain Lake. Firefighters were unable to save the waterfront home, but they did rescue two people who were trapped, and treat two others who jumped. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Scruggs Fire Chief Dempsey Moore said today the four people inside had no way out through the home’s doors or rear deck’s stairs. Two were able to jump to safety, but two elderly people could not, and firefighters used ladders to reach and rescue them from the flames. Those two are under treatment at burn centers in Winston-Salem and Richmond. The two who jumped are hospitalized in Roanoke. At last check, there is no word on the extent of the fours’ burns or injuries.

PREVIOUS FROM FRANKLIN COUNTY: At approximately 11:29pm on Saturday, November 13th, 2021, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office E911 Communications Center received a call for a residential structure fire located at 10 Southern Key in Moneta, VA. The caller reported that there were people trapped in the residence. Upon arrival, the large residence was discovered fully involved with fire and four people were noted to be trapped on a back deck, approximately 12 feet off of the ground. Franklin County Volunteer and Career Fire/EMS rescued three from the deck, while one jumped from the deck during the rescue. A total of eight people (5 citizens and 3 firefighters) were transported to local hospitals, with one later being transferred to Wake-Forest University in Winston Salem, NC.

Companies in response were from Burnt Chimney Fire Department, Scruggs Fire-Rescue Department, Westlake Fire-Rescue, Smith Mountain Lake Fire Department, Red Valley Rescue, Franklin County Career Fire-EMS Personnel, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin County Fire Marshal’s Office are continuing to investigate this fire incident.

[Note: “5 citizens” was was later corrected to 4, and two people jumped from the deck. Two others were rescued from the flames.]