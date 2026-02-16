Patrons of community theatre in the area may notice that often the group of actors on stage tend not to be very diverse. A new non-profit theater group hopes that the debut of their first play this weekend can help turn that around. Kristin Warren Jeffrey and her husband Robert Jeffrey Jr. are the driving force behind Shine by JP, as they get ready for “Crowns,” a Gospel Musical with three shows this weekend and three more February 27 through March 1. Robert Jeffrey is also a former Roanoke City Council member. WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

Note: Crowns from by Shine by JP is on stage this weekend and next at the Dumas Center Theatre in Roanoke, tickets are on sale now and ordering online ahead of time is advised. A limited number of tickets may be available at the door.

Link to tickets here

A new community theatre non-profit with a mission to offer more people of color an opportunity to get on stage is finally past the planning and rehearsal process. The lights come up on Shine by JP’s Gospel musical “Crowns,” this weekend. Crowns is a story of love, faith and healing, centered around a young woman who heads to South Carolina to be with the family matriarch when her brother is shot and killed in Brooklyn. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano: