New bids for Cave Spring High School; expansion and renovations now expected

| By

Roanoke County school officials believe they can now move ahead with expansion and renovations at Cave Spring High School. Three bids were opened today, all of them much closer to the originally budgeted cost than the single bid opened in June that was $17 million over budget. School Board members hope to award the contract before the end of the month.

News release: The Roanoke County School Board today received three bids for the expansion and renovation of Cave Spring High School. The board will begin discussions with the apparent low bidder with the intent to possibly award a contract at the Sept. 27 school board meeting. The following bids were submitted:

Avis Construction Co.: $33,330,000

Charles Perry Partners, Inc.: $35,970,000

G&H Contracting: $34,265,000

“We are extremely pleased to move forward with this high priority project,” said Mike Wray, Cave Spring District member on the Roanoke County School Board. “I join the entire board in thanking all the companies that submitted bids and we especially thank the staff at Cave Spring High School for their patience and dedication,” Wray said.