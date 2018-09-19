Noise feud between wedding venue and horse center across the road

| By

A Roanoke County wedding venue and equestrian center across the road appear to be in a running feud over noise. Kidd Carter is President of Blue Ridge Entertainment, which provides music services for many weddings. He says Catawba Equestrian Center personnel routinely and deliberately operate loud outdoor equipment when there are weddings at Tripe J Farm. And this week, he posted these videos:

Triple J owners are not commenting, but Carter says they are allowing him to speak on their behalf. He says in his Facebook post that “Every time I do a wedding at Triple J Farms, the owners of Catawba Equestrian Center make as much noise as they can to ruin weddings to try and put Triple J out of business.”

In its own Facebook post, the equestrian center states in part: “We bush hog the fields, mow the grass and weed eat as needed and as our schedules allow”. And it claims noise from the receptions across the road disrupt their rural area. “If you want peace and quiet perhaps you should try a church; don’t book an event across the street from a working farm and then try and bash people for farming in a farming community. ”

We are making efforts to contact both parties and will update this post when we hear from either or both.

(Kidd Carter is a part-time employee of Wheeler Broadcasting, owner of WFIR.)