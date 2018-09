Wanted: Volunteers for Vinton Fall Festival

The town of Vinton is planning for its annual Fall Festival is in full swing. It’s an event that people all around the Roanoke Valley look forward to each year, and because of its size, lots of volunteers at are need to help make the festival a success. More on this story from WFIR’s Bob Clark.

