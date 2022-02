Motorcyclist dead after hitting truck in Roanoke County

| By

On Monday February 21, 2022, a Suzuki motorcycle driven by Zachary Duncan was traveling westbound on W. Main St. in Roanoke County. The motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck a Toyota Tundra pickup truck driven by David Henderson. Mr. Duncan was wearing a helmet but was thrown from the bike and died at the scene. Mr. Henderson was not injured. Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in this crash and the investigation is ongoing. No charges are pending.