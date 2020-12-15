Motorcycle operator charged with DUI manslaughter in passenger death

UPDATE FROM ROANOKE CITY POLICE: Roanoke Police have arrested Christopher Roberts, 34 of Roanoke, and charged him with DUI and DUI Manslaughter regarding this incident. Throughout the course of the investigation, Fatality Investigators determined Mr. Roberts was driving the vehicle at the time of this incident. The deceased victim, Ms. Carpenter, was his passenger. Warrantsfor DUI and DUI Manslaughter were obtained. On December 15, 2020, Roanoke Police Officers, working with the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, located Mr. Roberts at a residence in Dry Fork, VA. He was taken into custody there without incident and all outstanding warrants were served.

PREVIOUS: The deceased victim of this incident has been identified as Kasey Carpenter, 21 of Roanoke. At this time, no one has been arrested regarding this incident. Fatality Investigators are continuing their investigation. If you have any information regarding this incident, please call our tip line at (540)344-8500 and share what you know with investigators.

PREVIOUS: On December 4, 2020 at approximately 5:00 a.m., Roanoke Police responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in the 4800 block of Frontage Road NW. Officers located an adult female and adult male at the crash scene. The adult male victim was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS for treatment of what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. The female victim was pronounced deceased on scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel. Preliminary investigation indicates this is a single-vehicle crash. Fatality Investigators are working to determine the events leading up to

the crash. This is an ongoing investigation.