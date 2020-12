Tech AD says Fuente “should and will” return in 2021

After a 4 hour meeting with Justin Fuente yesterday on a wide range of topics, Virginia Tech Athletic Director Whit Babcock announced today that the Hokies head football coach “should and will” return in 2021. Virginia Tech is barely above .500 over the past few seasons under Fuente, who succeeded long time coach Frank Beamer. Babcock said he also sounded out former Hokie star players, Tech fans and supporters as part of the decision-making process.

