Motel manager arrested after ICE standoff

| By

HENRY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE NEWS RELEASE: On August 30, 2019, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Marshals Service were attempting to serve administrative immigration paperwork on a person at the King’s Court Motel in Ridgeway. The person who the paperwork was being served on was the manager, who also resided in the King’s Court Motel. In attempting to serve the paperwork, he became uncooperative and began to barricade himself inside the motel.

It was discovered that a female was also inside where he barricaded himself and she was in distress. The Sheriff’s Office also received a secondary call that the female was being held hostage inside the motel. Members of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, including the SWAT team and negotiators responded to the scene. At times the male suspect would come to the window and make minimal communication, but despite requests, the male would not come out. Later, the female came to the window and indicated she was scared and he would not let her come outside. As the SWAT team was preparing to make entry, the female was able to run out to safety. Negotiators made repeated attempts, through a variety of methods to contact the suspect for approximately four and a half hours. The suspect refused to communicate with them.

After obtaining an arrest warrant for abduction and a search warrant, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team made entry into the motel. Several large dogs were encountered inside the motel and safely removed. Shortly thereafter the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

Ravindra H. Patel, 50, of 6570 Greensboro Rd., Kings Court Motel, Ridgeway, VA was arrested and charged with abduction (felony) and obstruction of justice (misdemeanor). He is currently held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

Anyone having information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.