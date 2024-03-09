Moon-Reynolds announces independent bid for Mayor

Roanoke City Councilwoman Stephanie Moon-Reynolds, who won a seat on City Council in the 2020 election as an independent candidate after failing to secure one of three spots in a Democratic primary, announced a run for Roanoke Mayor at Fitzpatrick Hall on Saturday. “Our city stands at a pivotal moment in its history,” said Moon-Reynolds, “facing challenges and opportunities that demands bold leadership and innovative and innovative solutions.”

The retired City Council clerk, who at times has been at odds on issues with members of the otherwise all-Democrat Council, was the only council member not to endorse Vice Mayor Joe Cobb when he announced a bid for Mayor as a Democrat several months ago. Mayor Sherman Lea Sr. will not seek another term in November.