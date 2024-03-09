Hokie women fall in ACC tournament semifinal

(From Hokiesports.com) In the semifinals of the ACC Tournament on Saturday, top-seeded Virginia Tech fell to fourth-seeded Notre Dame by a score 82-53. Pouring in 24 points, guard Georgia Amoore led the Hokies offensively. Forward Olivia Summiel chipped in 10 points, to be the other Hokie in double figures. She also pulled down a career-high 18 rebounds, including seven offensive. Guard Cayla King hit two 3s and forward Clara Strack tallied four points and six rebounds. The Hokies were without injured All-American center Elizabeth Kitley (knee) for the ACC postseason tournament. Tech did win the opening quarterfinal game yesterday over Miami.

Next up for Tech is the Selection Sunday, which will take place on Sunday, March 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.