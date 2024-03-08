Chamber “re-fresh” includes a new co-lab space for members

| By

The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce is growing, membership-wise and cutting the ribbon at new business openings on a regular basis. So says executive director Amanda Livingston – who also said live in-studio on WFIR this morning that a “re-fresh” of the Chamber office at Longwood Park in Salem now includes co-lab space for members. The Salem-Roanoke Chamber will also recognize local businesses at its awards breakfast next Friday. Hear the complete conversation with Amanda Livingston about the latest Chamber happenings in the link below; watch it on Facebook.