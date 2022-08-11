Montana man struck, killed walking on Pittsylvania County roadway

NEWS RELEASE: PITTSYVANIA, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a pedestrian that was struck in the roadway, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Wednesday, (Aug 10) at 10:25 p.m. on Route 29, one tenth of a mile north of Dry Bridge Road in Pittsylvania County. A 1998 Jaguar was traveling north on Route 29, and struck a pedestrian which was walking in the roadway. The Pedestrian was identified as James Patrick Donnelly, 40, of Warsaw, MT. Mr. Donnelly was walking in the right-hand lane when he was struck and died at the scene. No charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation.