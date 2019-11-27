Moneta woman dead after car runs into slowed vehicle/trailer

State Police say a 44-year-old Moneta woman is dead after her car ran into a vehicle and flatbed trailer that were turning into a parking lot. It happened last night on US 220 between Boones Mill and Rocky Mount in Franklin County. Laurie Chitwood died at the scene.

NEWS RELEASE: FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police Senior Trooper D.H. Cepelnick is investigating a two vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Tuesday (Nov 26) at 9:09 p.m. on Route 220, one mile south of Route 635 in Franklin County. A 2010 Mini Cooper was traveling south on Route 220, when the Mini Cooper struck a 2004 Volvo, pulling a flat bed trailer, in the rear; which was making a right turn into a parking lot. The driver of the Mini Cooper was identified as Laurie Pickeral Chitwood, 44, of Moneta, Va. Ms. Chitwood was wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene. The driver of the Volvo was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.