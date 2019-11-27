News conference this morning related to arrest of Michael Brown

Published November 27, 2019 | By Gene Marrano

Michael Alexander Brown

(From US Marshall’s Office) Press Conference relating to arrest of Michael Alexander Brown. from Acting U.S. Marshal Brad Sellers, Western District of Virginia and Franklin County – VA Sheriff Bill Overton will holds a press conference concerning the arrest of Michael Alexander Brown this morning at 11am at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Rocky Mount. More details later.     (A sighting of Brown – an AWOL marine – in Roanoke several weeks ago after he allegedly killed his mother’s boyfriend led to a school lock down in Roanoke)

