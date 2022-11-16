Miyares: Walmart opioid settlement will help localities battle addiction impacts

A nationwide settlement between 43 states and Walmart will provide more than $60 million toward state efforts to battle the impacts of opioid and fentanyl addiction. The states alleged that Walmart contributed to the national opioid crisis by improperly managing the the drugs’ distribution at their stores. The settlement totals $3.1 billion in all, and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares says the commonwealth’s share goes to the state’s Opioid Abatement Authority, created to help people dealing with addiction. The authority distributes proceeds from this and other other opioid-related settlements, along with various grants and donations, to localities statewide. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: