Dickens of a Christmas, Elf on a Shelf return

Dickens of a Christmas is back in downtown Roanoke for a 40th year, on the first three Friday nights in December, with a Christmas tree lighting, the parade and pet costume contest all back as well. Also returning is the “Elf on a Shelf” Adventure – find all 16 scout elves “hiding” at downtown retail shops and you could win a thousand dollars. See more details about the upcoming holiday festivities below. Jaime Clark with Downtown Roanoke Incorporated guarantees that there WILL be snow during Dickens:

Dickens of a Christmas will kick off December 2nd with the lighting of the City of Roanoke Christmas Tree, on the Plaza behind the Market Building. The ceremony begins at 5:30 pm with the tree lighting at 6:20 pm and will include live stage performances by Woodlawn United Methodist Church Choir.

The City of Roanoke Christmas Parade, on December 9th, will follow the same route as previous years. This year’s parade will start at 6:30 pm. The Roanoke Valley SPCA brings back its Pet Costume Contest on December 16th taking place on the Plaza behind the Market Building. The contest begins at 6:30 pm.

The Elf on the Shelf® Adventure sponsored by Gentry Locke s back again. Starting November 23rd, you can come on a scavenger hunt and search for the 16 Scout Elves hiding in downtown stores. Find them all and be entered for a chance to win $1,000!

