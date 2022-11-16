Sheetz to close Williamson Road Thursday night, open King Street soon

It looks like Sheetz is all set to close its location across from the Roanoke Civic Center this week — as it prepares open its new one at Orange Avenue and King Street. A Facebook post shows a photo at the Williamson Road location stating tomorrow is its last day of operation. In its own post, Sheetz says it will hold a grand opening celebration at Orange and King a week from Monday.
From Sheetz Facebook page:
Join us Monday, November 28th for the grand opening celebration of Store #742!
3353 Orange Ave. NE Roanoke, VA 24012
We will cut the ribbon for our newest location and have giveaways too!
If you bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to Feeding Southwest Virginia you will receive a Sheetz branded bag (Limit one per customer while supplies last from 9:00AM-11:00AM).
#WhyTheSheetzNot walk away with the grand prize – One lucky customer will win Sheetz for a Year* (*$2,500 Sheetz Z-Card)! Sign-up at the store on 11/28/22 from 9:00AM-11:00AM at the big red tent. The winner will be announced after the ribbon is cut at 11:00AM.
10:15AM- *$250 Z-Card Giveaway
10:30AM – *$250 Z-Card Giveaway
10:45AM – Grand Opening Ceremony and Ribbon Cutting
11:00AM – Ribbon Cutting, *$2,500 Z-Card Giveaway