GoFundMe campaigns established for three slain UVA players

Roanoke area delegate Sam Rasoul posted this message today, along with the GoFundMe links for the three UVA football players fatally shot on Sunday night: “Three families faced an immensely tragic loss this week. These three students were taken far too soon.” If you would like to contribute, here are the GoFundMe campaigns for the families of Lavel Davis, Jr., Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/lavel-tyler-davis…

https://www.gofundme.com/f/g3hfhj-devin-chandler…

https://www.gofundme.com/f/paying-tribute-to-dsean…

