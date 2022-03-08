Mississippi trucker dies when big rig strikes fence, pallet pile

NEWS RELEASE: PITTSYVANIA, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Monday (Mar 7) at 2:20 p.m. on Route 58, seven tenths of a mile east of Ringgold Depot Road in Pittsylvania County.

A 2022 Volvo tractor-trailer, traveling east on Route 58 ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a fence and then struck a stack of wooden pallets in the parking lot of a lumber yard.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was identified as Melquavis Keyarvis Turnipseed, 21, of Mantee, MS. Mr. Turnipseed was transported to Sovah Health in Danville, where he later died.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.