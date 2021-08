Missing person alert for Harrisonburg man

| By

(from VSP) THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE HAS ISSUED A SENIOR ALERT ON BEHALF OF THE HARRISONBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT ON AUGUST 1, 2021 AT 1445 HOURS.

THE HARRISONBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT IS LOOKING FOR RODNEY DWIGHT TURNBOO, RACE: WHITE, SEX: MALE, AGE 79 YEARS OLD, HEIGHT 5 FEET 9 INCHES, WEIGHT 247 LBS., WITH HAZEL EYES, AND GRAY HAIR. HE WAS LAST SEEN ON AUGUST 1, 2021, AT 0700 HOURS ON EAST ROCK STREET IN HARRISONBURG, VIRGINIA. HE IS POSSIBLY WEARING A BROWN/BLACK PLAID SHIRT WITH TAN SHORTS. HE IS POSSIBLY DRIVING A 2016 DARK GRAY JEEP PATRIOT DISPLAYING VIRGINIA REGISTRATION (UND9050).

THE MISSING SENIOR SUFFERS FROM A COGNITIVE IMPAIRMENT, AND THE DISAPPEARANCE POSES A CREDIBLE THREAT TO HIS HEALTH AND SAFETY AS DETERMINED BY THE INVESTIGATING AGENCY.

PLEASE CONTACT THE HARRISONBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT [24/7 DISPATCH] WITH ANY INFORMATION REGARDING HIS WHEREABOUTS AT (504) 434-2002, OR YOU MAY FIND COMPLETE INFORMATION AT Twitter.com/VSPalerts.