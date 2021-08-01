Fatal shooting in Lynchburg early this morning

| By

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating after a homicide that occurred on Park Avenue overnight.

On August 1, 2021, at 3:40 a.m., officers responded to the 1800-block of Park Avenue for a report of shots fired. When they arrived on scene, officers located a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone who may have captured video of these incidents on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Additionally, anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.