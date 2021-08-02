BUZZ celebrates first year on the air at Grandin Theatre

| By

13 non-profits that include Healing Strides, Blue Ridge Women’s Center and Virginia 8-1-1 created a “BUZZ” this past year for their causes. Tomorrow night BUZZ – which airs on Blue Ridge Public Television – marks its first year with an event at the Grandin Theatre. The story from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

We do ask that you pre-register (if arriving early before the 6:45 showing) so that we have a good headcount for food purposes (see link below)

https://aafroanoke.org/event/buzz-premiere-christiansburg-institute/