Missing girl with schizophrenia last seen near Troutville truck stop

| By

A woman who requires daily medication for schizophrenia disappeared and the public is being asked to help locate her. 28-year-old Jade McCarty was last seen walking Friday morning around 2 am on Rt. 11 near the One9 Fuel Stop and truck wash before the Troutville turnabout at exit 150. If you have any information please contact the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office