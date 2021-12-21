Burglary in Montvale last night

| By

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a nighttime burglary of the Dollar General located at 11490 W. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike in Montvale that occurred on Dec. 20th, 2021. The unknown suspects were able to disable the alarm system before forcing entry into the store. A large amount of merchandise was then taken from the store. Investigators responded to the scene to begin processing for evidence.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact Investigator Maddox at 540-586-4800 or you can always submit a tip to Central Virginia CrimeStoppers via phone at 1-888-798-5900, online at http://p3tips.com, or the PSTIPS3 app on your mobile device. Those who offer tips via CrimeStoppers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward of up to $1000.