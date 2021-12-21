One adult and one dog displaced by Roanoke County house fire

UPDATE: The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office has concluded that the structure fire which occurred at 8517 Summer View Drive is undetermined with the most probable cause originating from the wood stove. The house is a total loss with a value of $33,500.00.

Previous: Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at approximately 4:47a.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 to the 8500block of Summer View Drive, in the North County area, for the report of a residential structure fire. First arriving crews from Roanoke County Station 1(North County)found heavy fire and smoke showing from the roof a one story, wood -sided, single family home and marked it a working fire. The house was occupied by one adult and one dog at the time of the fire. They escaped unharmed. There were no other injuries. The fire was originally called in by a Roanoke County Police Officer in the area. The displaced adult is being assisted by The American Red Cross. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate a cause. The house is a total loss. ###