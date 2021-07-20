Missing Bedford County senior

| By

NEWS RELEASE: The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Senior Citizen . On July 20th, 2021, at approximately 11:15 AM the Bedford County Emergency Communications Center received a call from Adult Services about a Senior Citizen that was missing. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for Lynn McGhee 76-year-old W/M 5/9 140lbs. Mr. McGhee has long hair, gray beard, and mustache. He was last seen yesterday 07-19-2021 at 4:30pm outside of his residence in the 1200 block of lost trail Rd. Montvale Va. wearing a tee shirt and blue jeans. Currently, we are working with multiple agencies to locate this gentleman. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is requesting that anyone with any information on Lynn McGhee’s location, please contact us immediately at 540-586-7827 or by dialing 911.